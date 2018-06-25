Why Kate Middleton once sent Andy Murray a handwritten apology The Duchess of Cambridge is a regular visitor to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to apologise to one of her favourite tennis players, Andy Murray, back in 2013. Kate is a regular fixture at Wimbledon and often has the best seats in the house, but when she was heavily pregnant with Prince George five years ago, she was forced to skip the men's singles finale. Under strict doctor's orders, the Duchess was told she could "definitely not" attend.

"I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate has previously revealed in BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. She added: "I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations." At the time, the Scottish sports star beat Novak Djokovic in the nail-biting match.

A look back at Kate's best moments at Wimbledon:

Loading the player...

In the BBC documentary which aired last year, Kate also revealed who her mother Carole Middleton has a secret crush on. "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob," she said. "I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too." The Swiss pro is a friend of the Middletons, and he and his wife Mirka were guests of honour at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews last year.

MORE: 29 inspirational living room ideas to transform your home

William and Kate regularly attend Wimbledon

Kate is a regular attendee at Wimbledon and it's likely that she will go down to the south London tournament this year. The Duchess is on maternity leave, having just given birth to Prince Louis in April, and is not expected to carry out royal duties until the autumn.

MORE: Kim Murray's hair battled British weather at Queen's

But the royal, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, has been attending Wimbledon since she was a little girl, and is a big tennis fan. Royal watchers are hoping that the mother-of-three will step out again this year, most likely with her husband Prince William or her family the Middletons, who are all keen Wimbledon watchers.