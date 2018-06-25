Watch the sweet moment Princess Charlotte waves off Prince Charles in his helicopter Prince William and Kate's daughter was spotted at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate's adorable little girl Princess Charlotte was spotted saying a sweet goodbye to her grandfather Prince Charles after his visit to Kensington Palace. A video posted on Twitter by journalist Elad Simchayoff shows Charlotte waving enthusiastically to her granddad and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall as the couple prepared to board their private jet. Charlotte can be seen in the background behind the helicopter, wearing a pink dress and waving from the gates of her home. Scroll down for the video!

The young Princess lives at Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace with her parents William and Kate and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. The footage was uploaded on Friday, most likely after Charlotte had finished her day at nursery.

Watch Elad Simchayoff's video below:

The little scene-stealer has certainly perfected her royal wave – and she's learnt from the best. Charlotte made a high-profile outing a few weeks ago, attending Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen's birthday. She joined her family on the palace balcony and was seen clapping as she took in the crowds on the Mall. Charlotte was then spotted looking over to the Queen and, not missing a beat, she copied her 'Gan-Gan', leading mum Kate to laugh before telling Prince William about the cute moment.

Charlotte recently spotted with Kate and George

The Cambridges are based at Kensington Palace and have been receiving plenty of visitors of late. The Queen, Prince Charles and Kate's family including her sister Pippa and her mum Carole Middleton have all been visited to bond with the newest member of the family, baby Prince Louis, who was born in April. Her Majesty was pictured flying in by helicopter to the palace, while Charles was also spotted jetting in a few days after Louis' birth.

The royals have a reserved landing space in Hyde Park, meaning that members of the public who happen to be enjoying a day out at the park can often spot the chopper coming and going from the palace. The space is guarded by police officers and cordoned off by a low fence to prevent passers-by walking too close.