Prince Harry has been wearing this special bracelet for nearly 20 years

Many royal watchers would say that Prince Harry has refined his style since meeting his now-wife the Duchess of Sussex - though one thing remains unchanging about his attire. In fact, Harry has stuck to one fashion rule for many years, with one very special piece of jewellery that he has worn since he was a teenager: a silver bracelet worn on his right wrist. It has a very special significance to him, since it is thought he got it during his 1997 trip to Africa following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry has been pictured wearing the bracelet since 2001, and his brother Prince William was also known to wear a very similar version in the years following Diana's passing. He told Town and Country magazine in a 2017 interview: "I first came [to Africa] in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all." William and Harry are believed to have got the traditional metal bracelets during that time.

Since then, Harry has been seen wearing the bracelet on a number of special occasions - most notably his royal wedding day in May, where the bracelet could clearly be seen as he left for the evening reception with Meghan. Another significant moment came in 2007, when he greeted an Angolan family at Wembley stadium - Diana had met them herself in January 1997, during her memorable trip to Angola that saw her walk through an active minefield.

It is thought that Harry has grown his collection of traditional African jewellery ever since his teen years, as he is often seen wearing a collection of metallic bangles and beaded bracelets. In October 2016, when he and the then-Meghan Markle were still rumoured to be dating, the couple sparked further speculation when they were spotted wearing identical blue beaded wrist candy. The one constant, however, is the silver bangle with dark traditional markings - something we're sure we'll see Harry wearing for years to come.

