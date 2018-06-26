Queen Máxima's daughter Princess Alexia is officially a teenager! See her 13th birthday photo Alexia posed in a black velvet dress in her official portrait

Happy birthday to Princess Alexia of the Netherlands! Queen Máxima's daughter is officially a teenager and is celebrating her 13th birthday on Tuesday. The Dutch royal palace marked her special day on social media, by posting an official portrait of Alexia that was taken back in March. The young royal looked all grown-up in a black, velvet dress, with her red hair styled in loose waves, framing her pretty face.

"Princess Alexia is celebrating her thirteenth birthday today. Congratulations," the palace wrote alongside the Instagram photo. The snap was taken by photographer Erwin Olaf and forms part of a set of portraits that were released in April to celebrate the Dutch king's five years on the throne. At the time, Alexia posed at the royal palace in Amsterdam with her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and her sisters Princess Amalia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 11.

Princess Alexia posed back in March for the official portrait © Erwin Olaf

Alexia is the second daughter of Willem-Alexander and Máxima. Her parents tied the knot in 2002 and went on to welcome their three girls in December 2003, June 2005 and April 2007. The king succeeded his mother Princess Beatrix following her abdication in April 2013.

The Dutch royal family has been through a difficult period, of late. Máxima's younger sister Ines Zorreguieta sadly took her own life aged 33 earlier this month. Ines, who was the godmother of Máxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, had been suffering from depression and mental health issues.

The royals flew to Máxima's hometown of Buenos Aires for the funeral, after which the queen was able to mourn in private. She returned to official duties two weeks later and opened up about her sister's death as she visited the UMC Groningen Proton Therapy Center.

"I'm so pleased to be back at work at this centre, which helps so many people suffering from cancer," said Máxima, 47. "People who are ill, but who haven't lost hope to recover. My sweet and talented younger sister Ines was also ill. She was unable to find happiness and sadly couldn't get better. Our only consolation is to think that she has finally found peace."