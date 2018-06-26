Queen of official duties! Princess Anne just flew to Toronto and was back on the same day That was quite the quick trip!

Princess Anne took quite the whirlwind trip to Toronto on Sunday, boarding a flight to the Canadian city in the morning and departing again for the UK later that night! The Princess Royal was on an official visit to Rotary International's International Convention at the Air Canada Centre, where she opened proceedings as an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Elgin. A flight to Toronto from Heathrow is no mean feat at just under eight hours - so it was quite the journey to take for one short event.

As a passionate charity campaigner, Anne no doubt spoke of her vision for the future of world communities as she gave a speech at the organisation's annual event, which sees various inspirational speakers give their thoughts on a range of important issues.

The palace's court circular, the official daily record of public engagements attended by the royal family, highlighted the details of Princess Anne's speedy trip to Toronto. Its 24 June entry read: "The Princess Royal this afternoon departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for Canada and was received later upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario (Her Honour Elizabeth Dowdeswell).

Anne is known to be incredibly hard-working

"Her Royal Highness, Honorary Member, the Rotary Club of Elgin, later opened Rotary International's International Convention at the Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay Street, Toronto. The Princess Royal this evening departed Toronto Pearson Airport for the United Kingdom."

Earlier this year it was revealed that Anne remains the hardest-working member of the royal family, racking up the most public engagements - ahead of the Earl of Wessex and the Prince of Wales, who are just behind her in second and third place. The 67-year-old has completed 75 days of service according to the figures, which covered the first half of the year from 1 January to 22 May. It looks like she's on track to continue her winning streak!