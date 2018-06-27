How Princess Charlotte has perfected her royal wave through the years – all the photos The little girl has learnt from the best!

She may only be three years old, but Princess Charlotte has already mastered the art of the royal wave. The adorable little girl has learnt from the best – her mum the Duchess of Cambridge and her great-grandmother the Queen. Earlier this month, Charlotte was seen sweetly copying her 'Gan-Gan' as she waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the family's Trooping the Colour celebrations. Charlotte was spotted looking over at the 92-year-old monarch and, not missing a beat, copied Her Majesty to perfection. Let's take a look at some of Charlotte's cutest moments…

When the royal youngster was one, she went on a tour of Canada with her family. The Duchess was pictured teaching her daughter how to wave as they disembarked from their airplane at Victoria. By the end of the tour, Charlotte was a pro, taking the lead from her expert mum and waving to well-wishers on the last day of their trip.

See Charlotte copy the Queen's royal wave:

Charlotte has showed off her skill at Trooping the Colour over the years. Shortly after her first birthday, she gave an enthusiastic wave at her Trooping debut, looking up at the RAF flypast. The following year, she matched her great-grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip to perfection, giving a sweet wave to the crowds.

The little girl has learnt from the best

The young scene-stealer again took the limelight in April 2018, when she visited St Mary's Hospital in Paddington to meet her brand new baby brother, Prince Louis. While Prince George appeared more shy, a confident Charlotte turned around and gave a big wave to the press, fans and photographers before going inside the Lindo Wing.

Charlotte gives a royal wave to fans and photographers outside the Lindo Wing

And the following month at her uncle Prince Harry's wedding, Charlotte again managed to steal the show, emerging on the church steps with her mum Kate. The little girl, who looked sweet in her bridesmaid outfit, waved off newlyweds Harry and Meghan as they climbed into their carriage, ready to take part in a procession around Windsor.

Charlotte waving at the royal wedding