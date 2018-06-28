Zara and Mike Tindall announce the name of newborn baby girl Do you like their baby girl's name?

Zara and Mike Tindall have revealed the name of their newborn baby girl, nine days after welcoming their second daughter. A spokesperson for the couple announced the news, writing: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth." Little Lena is the little sister to the couple's four-year-old daughter, Mia, and is the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild. According to the spokesperson, Lena is pronounced Lay-na - and the baby's second name honours Zara's grandmother the Queen.

The couple welcomed their second daughter on Monday

The rep confirmed that the name doesn't hold a particular signficance, but was "just a name they liked". The Palace confirmed that Mike and Zara welcomed their new daughter on Monday 18 June at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital. The baby weighed a healthy 9lbs3oz. The statement read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

The couple welcomed the addition to the royal family two years after Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage in 2016, one month after the couple announced the happy news. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement at the time, which read: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike has since opened up about their loss, praising their daughter Mia for being their "saving grace".

