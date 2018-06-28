£1.4million spent renovating Prince Harry and Meghan's rumoured future home Prince Harry and Meghan might not be living in Nottingham Cottage for much longer!

Prince Harry and Meghan currently live at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, but should the couple look for a larger residence in the future, one of the likely options – Apartment 1 at the Palace - received a huge £1.4million investment to replace the roof. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester currently reside in the 21-bedroom home, which is located right next door to Prince William and Kate, who live in Apartment 1A. According to the annual Sovereign Grant report: "The existing roof required complete renewal after years of patch repairs, evidence of batten decay and structural defects in some chimneys."

The couple are rumoured to move into a new apartment at Kensington Palace

It has been reported that upon announcing their engagement in 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester offered to give up their home and will be moving to the Queen's former secretary's former home, although they remained in the apartment for the 11 months the renovations were taking place and a palace spokesperson confirmed that the pair "still live in Apartment 1 and that is continuing to be the case". Princess Michael previously hinted that the apartment will be free for new residents some day, telling Tatler back in 2014 that Prince William and Kate have a "lovely big apartment, next to the Gloucesters, who I think will leave their enormous apartment because their children have gone."

Adding to speculations that this will be their future home, is the fact that Meghan and Harry have admitted they hope to one day have children. And in that case, they'll need to expand out of the cottage they described as "little" in their first televised interview as an engaged couple back in 2017. Speaking about getting to know one another, Harry said: "We had to sort of reverse the whole process and cosy nights in, in front of the television, cooking dinner with just the two of us by ourselves in our little cottage rather going out for dinner and being seen in public... And has made us a hell of a lot closer in a short space of time." The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have to option of moving into apartments eight and nine, which were also Harry's childhood home.

