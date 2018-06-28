﻿
Royals wearing jewellery from Queen

All the stunning times the royals have borrowed the Queen’s jewellery - video

From Princess Anne to Meghan Markle, check out the royals who have borrowed jewellery from the Queen

Emmy Griffiths

The Queen is known to generously lend her stunning jewellery, including brooches, necklaces and tiaras, to members of her family for special occasions such as weddings, royal tours and the occasional official engagement. As such, many members of the royal family have been spotted wearing her stunning pieces, from the late Princess Diana to Zara Tindall. From the sensational Lover's Knot tiara, worn by both Diana and Kate Middleton, to the stunning Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau worn by Meghan on her wedding day to Prince Harry back in May, take a look at all the times the royals have borrowed Her Majesty's jewellery...

