Prince Harry surprises at polo match - but was Meghan cheering from the sidelines?

Prince Harry was all smiles as he took part in the British Polo Day on Wednesday in celebration of its tenth-year anniversary, but was his new wife, Meghan Markle, cheering from the sidelines? Unfortunately for royal fans, the new Duke of Sussex, who regularly plays the equestrian sport, made a surprise solo appearance to the River Field in Henley-on-Thames, but he was definitely in good company during the fun afternoon outing. The Duke, fresh from his appearance at the Palace with his wife Meghan and the Queen, was joined by the world's number one male and female players, Adolfo Cambiaso & Nina Clarkin. Prince Harry helped to raise over £200,000 at the match, which will be donated to the Royal Foundation and Sentebale charities.

Although Meghan didn't attend the match this time, the Duchess of Sussex is clearly a fan of the sport as she has previously been spotted watching the Prince play polo. In fact, the couple made their first ever appearance together when the former Suits actress attended the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park in Berkshire back in May 2017, and cheered Harry on from her spot in the royal box. The 33-year-old also has several polo matches lined up for the summer, meaning that his new bride has plenty of opportunities to watch him in action.

Meghan could also have been catching up on her beauty sleep after revealing her husband woke her up at 6am on Tuesday after returning from Lesotho. Chatting at the Queen's Young Leader Awards, Reekelitsoe Molapo revealed that Meghan told her: "You are from Lesotho, Harry just came back from there this morning. He arrived this morning at 6am." Speaking about the British Polo Day, co-founder Tom Hudson said: "My partner, Ben Vestey, CEO of British Polo Day, and I are delighted to be holding our GB event under royal patronage to fundraise for very exceptional causes. We are privileged to have such tremendously high-calibre players here with immensely generous patrons, and phenomenal partners."

