How Princes William and Harry will mark Princess Diana's birthday on Sunday The People's Princess would have celebrated her 57th birthday

Prince William and Prince Harry will be remembering their mother Princess Diana this weekend, as Sunday marks what would have been the royal's 57th birthday. The brothers will no doubt be thinking of their mum on the day, from the privacy of their home; no official event has been scheduled. Last year, William and Harry attended a rededication service at Diana's grave as 2017 marked 20 years since the Princess' tragic death. Harry, William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte travelled to Althorp where Diana is buried. The private service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana's family.

In 1997, it was decided that the late People's Princess would be laid to rest at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire – Diana's family home that still belongs to the Spencers. She is buried on an island in the middle of The Oval Lake.

William opens up about Diana's traumatic death:

Given the milestone anniversary of her death last year, William and Harry took part in two documentaries where they spoke fondly about their mother, and shared some of their favourite, as well as most painful, memories. It was the first, and possibly last, time the brothers spoke publicly and in depth about their mum.

Filmmaker Henry Singer who was behind the BBC's Diana, 7 Days told the Radio Times: "I think the Princes hope they have answered these questions once and for all. And they don't need to be asked them anymore, and that people can refer back to this film and our words within it if they have questions. That this is their first, and final word on it."

Harry, Meghan, Kate and William will be marking the day in private

In the documentary, which charted the seven days following Diana's shock death, William spoke of viewing the funeral procession through the "safety blanket" of a bowed head and his long fringe. Harry, who was 12 at the time, also talked about deliberately trying to suppress any tears while the huge crowds around him wept openly.

"I remember people's hands were wet because of the tears that they had just wiped away," said Harry. William added: "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk. I felt like she was almost walking along beside us, to get us through it."