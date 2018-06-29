Tension between Princess Marie of Denmark and husband's first wife Alexandra caught on camera – video There was an awkward moment between Princess Marie and Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg

Princess Marie of Denmark was always thought to have a good relationship with her husband Prince Joachim's first wife, Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg. But a video that has surfaced on Danish media outlet Se og Hor shows a rather tense moment between the pair. Marie and Alexandra were attending the school graduation of Alexandra's son, Prince Nikolai, who she shares with Joachim.

Marie and her stepson Nikolai were posing for a photo outside the school alongside Joachim, sweetly wrapping their arms around each other. Within seconds, Nikolai's mother Alexandra can be seen rushing up to join the photo, pushing Marie's arm out of the way. The French-born royal looked visibly shocked but composed herself quickly for the photos, smiling for the cameras and laughing with her husband Joachim.

Alexandra was seen pushing Marie's arm out of the way

Countess Alexandra is often invited to royal events that her ex-husband and two sons, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, are involved in. Last year, the mother-of-two attended the confirmation of her younger son Felix at Fredensborg Palace. Joachim's two families starred in one official portrait together; the Prince was pictured with his wife Marie, their two young children Princess Athena and Prince Henrik, his ex-wife Countess Alexandra and their two sons. And in May, the Countess was also invited to Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday celebrations at the palace.

Alexandra and Marie were pictured hugging at the graduation

Joachim and his first wife Alexandra were married from 1995 to 2005. The ex-couple met at a party in Hong Kong, where Alexandra was born and raised, and after a whirlwind engagement Joachim proposed with a diamond ruby ring. They married in November 1995, welcoming their first son Prince Nikolai in August 1999 followed by Prince Felix in July 2002. The couple share joint custody of their sons. Joachim married his second, French-born wife Princess Marie in 2008.

The Countess wrapped her arm around her son Nikolai for the photo

Marie and Alexandra's incident wasn't the first time royals have been caught on camera in tense moments. Earlier this year, Queen Letizia of Spain and her mother-in-law Sofia had an awkward exchange after leaving church on Easter Sunday. Sofia wanted to pose for a photo with her granddaughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía on the church steps, but Letizia appeared to block her mother-in-law's path. The Spanish queen is notoriously protective about her daughters, and didn't want their photos to be taken by a fellow churchgoer, in a non-official capacity.