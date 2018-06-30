Princess Eugenie bravely shares scoliosis X-rays revealing metal pins and rods in her spine The brave royal made the revelation in honour of International Scoliosis Awareness Day

Princess Eugenie has bravely revealed her personal X-rays showing for the very first time the pins and rods she had put around her spine to treat her scoliosis. As part of International Scoliosis Awareness Day, the future bride took a picture of her X-ray as she held it up against a window, and shared it with her thousands of Instagram followers with a heartfelt message of thanks to the hospital who operated on her.

Princess Eugenie shared this brave photograph via Instagram

Giving a shoutout to the NHS, the 28-year-old royal wrote, "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal. To hear more of my story visit http://www.rnohcharity.org/the-appeal/princess-eugenie-s-story @the.rnoh.charity #TheRNOHCharity#RedevelopmentAppeal #RNOH #NHS."

As well as the amazing X-rays, Eugenie’s stunning engagement ring also makes it into the photo - which was fun for fans to notice. But it was the bravery she’d shown in making her recovery from scoliosis public that was most appreciated by her followers. "My 11 year old daughter is three weeks post op and @princesseugenie story has really helped her.... thank you for sharing," wrote one appreciative Instagram follower. "My daughter went through scoliosis at the same time, you were an inspiration to her," added another.

The royal underwent surgery at the age of just 12 years old. Recently she paid a heartfelt tribute to her big sister Princess Beatrice, thanking her for her support throughout her operations and beyond. "When I was 12 I was diagnosed with, and treated for, scoliosis and I have lived with two 12 inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love. You encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly," she said during a youth empowerment event, WE Day UK. "Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing. To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly too."