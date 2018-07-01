Princess Diana as a doting mother to William and Harry – see the sweet video Watch the video below

Princess Diana was the best mother to her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the short time that she had with them. William was a teenager when his mother passed away, while Harry was only 12. This Sunday marks Diana's birthday; the People's Princess would have turned 57. In memory of Diana – who Harry says gave the biggest hugs and "smothered" them with love – we're taking a look at the royal's sweetest mothering moments…

MORE: The cutest photos of Diana and her sons