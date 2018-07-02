Prince Charles just released some never-before-seen pictures of Princes William and Harry Wow!

Prince Charles has released some very special portraits of sons Prince William and Prince Harry, which will take pride of place in an exhibition of his personal art collection which will go on display at this year's Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace. Marking the 70th birthday of the Prince this year, the exhibition brings together over 100 works of art selected by him from both the Royal Collection and his own collection, and created by artists supported by three of his charities. Among the pieces to go on display are previously unseen portraits of William and Harry.

Both portraits are described are preparatory sketches – pencilled notes from the artist Nicky Philipps can be seen around the paintings, which seem to be the preliminary work to her stunning 2009 official portrait of both Princes. Also on display will be a detailed sketch of Prince Philip, drawn by Bryan Organ in 1983, and Michael Noakes's depiction of The Queen Mother from 1973.

Charles' 70th birthday celebrations have continued throughout this year, most notably with a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May. Accompanied by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – just days after their royal wedding – Harry even gave a speech in tribute to his father.

"In my mind this event sums up your approach to work. I know you really didn't want today to be about you, and would far rather the focus be on the people and all the organisations represented here. I know that in your mind you see the opportunity of bringing everyone together as a chance to thank them for all the amazing work," Harry said of the occasion.

He added: "It is your selfless drive to affect change – whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat – with which William and I draw inspiration from every day."