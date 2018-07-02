Confirmed! Meghan Markle to make 'several' Wimbledon appearances The Duchess of Sussex will most likely cheer on her good friend Serena Williams

Meghan Markle will be making her much-anticipated debut at Wimbledon for the first time as a Duchess. The former actress, who has attended a handful of times before, most notably went to Wimbledon in summer 2016 when she was secretly dating Prince Harry. HELLO! understands that Meghan will be returning courtside this month. The Duchess of Sussex will likely make more than one appearance at the popular tennis tournament, to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams.

The 36-year-old royal has been making the most of the British summertime. She made her Ascot debut with other members of the royal family in June, stealing the show in a white Givenchy shirt dress. Meghan helped Prince Harry hand out trophies to the winners, and even got a cheeky kiss on the hand from jockey Frankie Dettori as he accepted his prize.

Wimbledon's best royal and celebrity moments:

Last weekend, the former Suits star also made a surprise appearance at another quintessentially British event – the polo. Meghan made a double outing on Saturday and Sunday with her friend Serena and Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian. The trio cheered on Prince Harry and Prince William at the Audi Polo Challenge, and the following day, Meghan and Harry again attended, with the Prince spectating and not playing this time. Sunday's outing was particularly poignant, as it took place on what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday.

Meghan last attended Wimbledon in summer 2016

While Meghan is set to attend Wimbledon, fans are hoping that her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge will also make an appearance. Kate is on maternity leave until the autumn and so is under no obligation to attend in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. However, Prince William's wife is a big fan of Wimbledon and tennis in general, and has been going since she was a little girl.

Last year, Kate starred in BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, where she revealed: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."