The reason why sporty Kate can't take part in a marathon The Duchess of Cambridge loves running, but will never be able to take part in a public race

The Duchess of Cambridge is incredibly sporty, and often speaks out about her love of keeping fit, with tennis and running among her hobbies. However, despite this, Kate will never be able to take part in a marathon – even though she attended the London Marathon back in 2017 when her mental health charity Heads Together was the event's chosen charity of the year. This is all down to the simple matter of security, revealed her friend Bryony Gordon during an appearance on Monday's episode of Loose Women. The author was on the show discussing her impressive connections with the royal family, and recalled the first time she met the Duchess.

After being introduced to the royal to talk about Heads Together at the marathon, Bryony asked the mother-of-three if she would be running it, to which Kate answered: "Oh no, security and all that." Bryony then teased: "If I can do the marathon, you can," which lead to her running it herself, and writing her successful book Eat, Drink, Run. While Kate was unable to take part in the full race that year, she took part in a 100-metre sprint with Prince William and Prince Harry during a training day for runners taking part in the marathon, and was also there to cheer on the participants on the day itself.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry supporting runners at the London Marathon in 2017

And it isn’t just Kate who is a keen runner, but her younger sister Pippa Middleton too. Back in 2015, the socialite chatted to HELLO! about completing her first marathon in Kenya. On her decision to take part in the gruelling 42km course, she explained: "I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time – despite it being one of the toughest in the world, with temperatures rising to more than 30ºC, at an altitude of 5,550ft and with the possibility of bumping into lions or rhinos." Pippa completed the race in three hours, 56 minutes, and was overcome with emotion when she got to the finish line.