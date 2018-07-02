Princess Tessy of Luxembourg reveals heartbreaking miscarriage Tessy has two children with her ex-husband Prince Louis

Princess Tessy of Luxembourg has made the devastating revelation that she suffered a miscarriage with her third child. The 32-year-old royal, who is divorced from Prince Louis, did not specify when she and her ex-husband lost their baby, but she described it as being "one of the most difficult situations" she has ever faced, alongside her divorce. She reposted a photo of herself from Jeanne Chavany, a designer who was introducing Tessy to her Instagram followers.

The caption read: "My name is Tessy and I am a single mum of two incredible boys. Originally from LUXEMBOURG I lived in 5 different countries and worked with thousands of people. The work I do is inspired by the thousands of men, women and children I have met on my path to happiness and success."

Duchess Kate pays a visit to Luxembourg:

Loading the player...

Businesswoman Tessy went on to say that she supports projects that reflect her passions, and that "inspire and bring value to other people". Speaking about the need to face and overcome difficult situations, she revealed: "For me, of course my divorce was definitely one of the most difficult situations I have ever faced. I experienced the same feelings and emotions when I miscarried my third child. I cried for years over these two situations. Yet, I always sourced strength from my two healthy and happy boys who mean the world to me."

MORE: Why Carole and Pippa Middleton were banned from Wimbledon last year

She continued: "My mindset was and remains always very clear: focus on the positivity around me, especially my two sons, and keep moving forward no matter how hard it is."

Tessy and Louis share two sons

Tessy shares two children with her ex-husband Prince Louis, the third son of the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. Tessy and Louis welcomed their son Prince Gabriel in March 2006 – the first grandchild for the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess. They married six months later and went on to welcome their second son, Prince Noah, in September 2007.

MORE: James Martin's weight loss journey through the years

In January 2017, Tessy filed for divorce, citing her husband's "unreasonable behaviour" as grounds for their separation. Court documents made public revealed that a judge found she was "entitled to a decree of divorce, the marriage having irretrievably broken down, the facts found proved being the respondent's unreasonable behaviour". Tessy and Louis were granted a 'quickie divorce' one month later at the Central Family Court in London.