Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit special place in London The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next official visit was announced by Kensington Palace

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting the Southbank Centre in London on Tuesday 17 July, Kensington Palace have confirmed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot on 19 May, will be visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, which "explores the life and times of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth" at the centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Royal fans were quick to praise the couple for their visit, with one writing: "Mandela was role model for all. So is this royal couple."

Harry and Meghan have thrown themselves back into their work after returning from their honeymoon in June and carried out several royal engagements, including attending Royal Ascot and the Queen's Young Leaders Awards. Meghan also made her first solo engagement while accompanying the Queen to Cheshire for the day in early June. The couple have also enjoyed their private time, and recently marked what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday with a quiet day watching the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park in Ascot together.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and the Queen enjoy first solo engagement in Cheshire

Meghan looked effortlessly chic on the day dressed in a white shirt and skinny jeans, while Harry was dressed down in a grey polo shirt and white trousers. Bryony Gordon, who spoke to Prince Harry about mental health last year on her podcast Mad World, recently opened up about how laid back the pair were when she met them. Chatting on Loose Women, she said: "It's like chatting with a mate on the sofa with a cup of tea." She added that Meghan was "beautiful, graceful, lovely", telling the panellists: "We spoke about yoga, she loves running. She offered me some of her monkfish." She also joked that the Prince let her call him 'Hazza' for their meeting.

