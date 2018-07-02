The Queen reappears after suffering from summer flu It was back to business for the 92-year-old monarch

The Queen stepped back out into the public on Monday to carry on with business as usual, following a short bout of illness last week. The 92-year-old monarch appeared in great spirits as she was formally welcomed to Edinburgh at the start of Holyrood week, looking lovely in a yellow coat and dress, teamed with a matching hat with blue flowers, and her favourite patent black Anello & Davide shoes. The Queen was symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost for the traditional 'Ceremony of the Keys', which happens every time she visits the city. The ceremony marked the traditional start to the royal's stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland.

The Queen recieved a warm welcome to Edinburgh

MORE: David Beckham reveals excitement and nerves whenever he visits Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty had been forced to withdraw last minute from an engagement in London on Thursday, where she was due to attend a morning service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George, which was also attended by Angelina Jolie. Instead, her cousin the Duke of Kent represented her as Grand Master of the Order. A statement released by the palace revealed that she had been feeling "under the weather".

Loading the player...

The Queen is known for her robust health and very rarely misses any public duties. The last time she was forced to change her schedule due to illness was at Christmas in 2016, when both she and Prince Philip, 97, suffered with colds, opting to travel to Sandringham a day after planned, and missing out on the Christmas Day, and New Year's Day services – although Philip was well enough to attend the latter.

Her Majesty had been forced to miss an event last week due to illness

MORE: Why Prince Louis' christening will be extra significant for the Queen

Royal onlookers last saw the monarch out on Tuesday evening, at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Queen was joined by her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who she appears to have formed a tight bond with recently. The pair sat next to each other at the event, looking in perfect sync, sitting formally upright in the front row, both with their hands elegantly clasped in their laps.