King Felipe and Queen Letizia are sending their daughters to America – for a whole month! They'll have the best time!

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have announced that their two daughters, Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofia, 11, will attend a summer camp in America this year. The royal couple, who reside in Madrid, revealed the news on Tuesday, in a statement that said that both siblings will spend the whole month of July in the camp, mixing with boys and girls from different countries and cultures. The objective of the trip? That the sisters will acquire "new knowledge and experiences" during their time in the States, concluded the statement.

It seems the young royals will return just in time to spend their family holiday in Majorca, a tradition that was established long before they were both born. Felipe, Letizia and their daughters have never missed a summer holiday on the Spanish island, and usually pose for official family snaps outside their residence, Marivent Palace, to the delight of royal fans the world over.

The last time the family were there was at Easter, and the gathering went viral for all the wrong reasons. A video taken after they had all attended Easter Sunday mass with the former King and Queen of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia, showed a tense exchange between Letizia and her mother-in-law. The royals had just finished attending mass and as they prepared to walk out onto the church steps to pose for official photos, Letizia appeared to block Sofia's path. The video quickly amassed more than 2.3 million views in just 24 hours.

But just days later, all seemed to have been forgotten and Letizia and Sofia were publicly reunited for the first time, putting on big smiles as they visited former King Juan Carlos at Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital in Madrid, after his successful knee surgery. Joining King Felipe, the powerful women seemed to be extra affectionate with each other as cameras snapped and rolled around them. The trio was spotted entering and exiting the hospital, stopping to pose for photos together. Letizia and Sofia were noticeably cordial to each other the entire time.

