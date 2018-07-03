Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Mandela exhibition - video Watch our video of the day's news here

In today's Daily Edit we find out details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest official engagement. We also look at the Queen's first outing since falling ill last week and we admire Kylie Minogue's latest loved-up snap with her new handsome boyfriend .... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm.

Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.