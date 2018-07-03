Is this when we will next see Kate Middleton wearing a dazzling tiara? Kate will return to official royal duties this autumn

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to return to official royal duties this autumn following the birth of Prince Louis, whom she welcomed in April. And it is likely that the 36-year-old royal will make a glamourous appearance at the traditional state banquet the Queen will host when the King and Queen of the Netherlands travel to the UK in October. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will spend two days, from October 23-24, in the UK after accepting the Queen's invitation.

Kate is likely to meet the King and Queen of the Netherlands during their UK visit

The British royal family are known for having a good relationship with the Dutch royal family. Kate met King Willem-Alexander when she visited Holland in October 2016 - her first solo overseas visit. In 2015, Queen Maxima joined the Duchess for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in London. The royal pair were also among the guests who attended Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011. It is not known whether Kate will attend the state dinner, but she has previously worn the dazzling Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara which was a firm favourite of Princess Diana's and the Lotus Flower, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother.

The Queen has hosted two previous State Visits from the Netherlands during her reign; the last State Visit from the Netherlands was by Her Majesty Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands in November 1982. In April 1972, Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard paid a State Visit to the United Kingdom. The Queen and Prince Philip also paid a State Visit to Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands in March 1958. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be in the UK during the state visit as they will be in Sydney for the Invictus Games, which takes place from October 20 to 27 before embarking on a Commonwealth tour.

