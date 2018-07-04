The Duchess of Cornwall reveals the one food royals should never eat Find out why the Duchess doesn't think this food is a good idea for royals

The Duchess of Cornwall opened up about her and her husband Prince Charles' food habits during a special episode of MasterChef Australia, and revealed the one food that royals should never eat - garlic! When asked what royals would rather avoid, Camilla said: "I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no." When the host asked her if it was because they spend so much time chatting to people, she agreed, saying: "Exactly. It's always so - you just have to lay off the garlic."

Camilla spoke about Charles' favourite foods

Camilla added that Prince Charles was a huge fan of cheese, and loved anything made with local ingredients. "He loves local cheeses, he's a huge cheese fan," she explained. "Anything to do with cheese, he'll love… Anything with eggs, with a bit of local vegetables of some kind, he'd love that. You'd definitely see a smile." The contestants on the show were given the challenge of preparing a meal for the future King, who sampled the dishes, telling one contestant: "I'm particularly partial about local ingredients. And that's what makes it so fascinating is the diversity."

READ: This is why the royals are ageing so well

The Duchess of Cornwall gives us the heads up on what His Royal Highness, The Prince Of Wales likes to eat and what *not* to do in a canapé 👌 @ClarenceHouse @crispycrackling #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/0eOZZeqxfn — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) July 4, 2018

Prince Charles appears to be a huge lover of food, and recently joked about the age old debate of whether scones should be topped with jam first, then cream. During a visit to the Royal Cornwall Show, Charles noticed a youngster eating a scone topped with cream first and then jam and joked: "Have you got that the right way round?" Not only was Charles following Cornish tradition, but also royal tradition, as it was recently revealed that cream tea in Buckingham Palace is always served with jam first. Former royal chef the Queen and Princess Diana, Darren McGrady, took to Twitter to answer the question, writing: "Jam first or clotted cream first? Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties!"

READ: Did Prince Charles' bodyguard really get a 2:1 at Cambridge while guarding the Prince?