Mike Tindall reveals how royal family reacted to his new nose Princess Anne is thought to have asked Mike to have his nose fixed back in 2011

Mike Tindall has opened up about the royal family's reaction to his nose being straightened after it was broken several times during his career as a rugby player. Chatting to HELLO! while promoting the Val d'Istance Challenge, a charity ski event which will take place next March in Val d’Isere, the former England captain admitted that he had to undergo the procedure, explaining: "I was getting a lot of headaches and my sinuses were fully shut so he had to drill me some new ones so it needed to be done." He revealed that not even the royal family noticed the difference, saying: "I would say that I had it done six weeks before anyone actually noticed… It was fine, exactly the reaction I wanted."

Mike with his eldest daughter, Mia

Mike has previously revealed that his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, wasn't a fan of his nose, and told the crew of A League of Their Own that she had even asked him to have surgery ahead of his wedding to Zara in 2011. Mike and his wife have just welcomed their second daughter, Lena, and he opened up about their first daughter Mia's reaction to having a baby sister, saying: "She is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that… We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

Mike's nose was broken several times during his career

During the event, Mike also spoke about his dad's diagnosis of Parkinson's, explaining: "If I was honest, it was a bit blasé at the start. It was 15, 16 years ago, 2003, and you don't see changes quickly with Parkinson's… but it's the degenerative side of things and how it is now and it's been over the last four years, also since I've retired, you see how much effect it has. The guy who used to play rugby with you in the garden as a kid and taught you all of your skills around rugby, suddenly he's not that guy anymore… I think then is when it really dawns on you."

