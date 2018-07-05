Video: From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, a look back at their pre-royal days We relive their lives before they married into the royal family

Before marrying their Princes, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's day to day was completely different to their current royal diary. Kate used to work as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and also contributed to the Middleton family business, Party Pieces. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, was a well known Hollywood star and an advocate of women's rights, when not filming hit show Suits in Toronto, Canada.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain’s Queen Letizia used to work as a news anchor for CNN before marrying King Felipe of Spain and Grace Kelly, who later became Princess Grace of Monaco upon her marriage to Prince Ranier III of Monaco, was an icon of the silver screen, acclaimed for her roles in Dial M For Murder and Rear Window. In this video HELLO! takes a look back at the very different lives that Princess Diana, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and other royals lead before they married into their respective royal families.