Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a rare throwback picture from her childhood, posing as a little Disney princess alongside her mother Victoria Aitken. The Instagram picture sees the socialite as a young child whilst dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. "Mildly overdressed #tbt," she simply captioned the post. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments with one saying: "You are looking more like your mum each day, bone structure to envy." Another added: "So sweet to see you with your mum."

The post comes shortly after it was announced that Kitty has been picked as the new face of high-end jewellery brand Bulgari, officially becoming the UK brand ambassador. The Italian jewellery house has spoken out, saying that Kitty embodies the "same elegant, yet contemporary style epitomized by Bulgari." Speaking about the collaboration, the niece of Princess Diana revealed: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."

Kitty, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer, added a touch of glamour to the Royal Wedding in May when she arrived at St George's Chapel with her younger sister Lady Eliza and brother Louis as well as their mother. Kitty and her siblings moved to South Africa at a young age in a bid to shun the spotlight. Following her parents' divorce in 1997, Kitty decided to stay in South Africa with her mother while her father moved back to the UK to take charge of the family's Althorp estate.

