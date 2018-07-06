See the sweet thank you cards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent following royal wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on 19 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were inundated with thousands of cards congratulating them on their wedding. And seven weeks after their 19 May nuptials, the royal couple have thanked well-wishers by sending a lovely card featuring a beautiful black and white picture from the day, taken by official wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did," the message read as featured on Royal Letters' Instagram account. "It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

Prince Harry and Meghan sent thank you cards featuring this portrait

The stunning photograph was immediately taken after the newlyweds embarked on a procession around Windsor following their ceremony at Windsor Castle. Two days after their wedding, Harry and Meghan released a total of three official photographs and both took the opportunity to thank royal fans who took part in their marriage celebrations. In a statement released on their official twitter account, the newlywed said they were feeling "so lucky" to have shared their big day with the thousands gathered in Windsor. Kensington Palace's statement in full said: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

The statement added: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received." The iconic pictures were taken by celebrity photographer Alexi, who also took the engagement photographs for the couple at Frogmore House. Prince Harry and Meghan married on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. They announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half.

