What to expect from Prince Louis' christening – from the royal guests to his godparents This will be Louis' first appearance in public since his birth in April

Prince Louis will be christened on Monday in a private ceremony in the Chapel Royal at London's St James's Palace – the same place his older brother Prince George was baptised five years earlier. This will be Louis' first public appearance since he made his public debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April, and will mark the Cambridge family's first outing as a family of five, with both George and Princess Charlotte expected to attend the service. The children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is also thought to be on hand in her traditional Norland uniform to look after the young royals during the 40-minute church service, just as she took charge of the bridesmaids and pageboys at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May.

Prince Louis will be christened on Monday 9 July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's choice of godparents for their son have been kept under wraps until the day, but there has been speculation that they may choose Prince William's private secretary Miguel Head – who is leaving his role later in the month. Other people in the running include William's cousins, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie or Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and his beloved former nanny Tiggy Pettifier - previously Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Tiggy, who now lives on the Glanusk Estate in Wales, cared for the young Princes in the nineties - joining Prince Charles' household while he and Princess Diana were separating. She is thought to have a close bond with both William and Harry to this day, and was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. It is likely that Louis will have five godparents, like his big sister Charlotte, while George – a future king – has seven.

Prince Geroge and Princess Charlotte will attend the service

The service will most certainly pay tribute to Princess Diana. Poignantly, the Chapel Royal is where Diana's coffin lay before her funeral so that her family could pay their last respects. William may also choose someone who was close to his mother as a godparent for Louis. For George, he made Diana's friend Julia Samuel godmother, while Laura Fellowes – Diana's niece – is one of Charlotte's.

This will be Louis' first public appearance since his arrival in April

On the day, William and Kate will also be joined by other senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the newlyweds, Harry and Meghan – with the christening marking the Duchess' first as a member of the royal family. The Middleton family will also be in attendance, including Kate's pregnant sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, her brother James and parents Carole and Michael.