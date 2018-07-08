Why football mad Prince William can't go to Russia to watch the World Cup The Prince has been glued to the TV screen during the England games, just like the rest of the nation

Prince William has made no secret for his love of football, and has been delighting royal fans by sending out personal tweets about England's victory in the World Cup over the last few days. But even though William is often travelling around the world, he won't be able to go to Russia to support the England team in person. This is because he is not allowed in the host country, and neither is his brother Prince Harry. The royal family and government ministers have been banned from entering Russia following the Salisbury poisoning of former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia.

However, not attending the World Cup in person is not stopping William from enjoying the game. After England beat Sweden with a final score of 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, the future King took to Kensington Palace's Twitter account to congratulate the team in person. And like the rest of the country, there was one tune in particular that was going round in his head - David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s 1996 hit Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)! "You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that," wrote the proud Duke of Cambridge. "This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W," he wrote.

After this week’s nail-biting victory over Colombia, William also took to social media to express his delight. The father-of-three wrote: "I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout!” the delighted royal wrote. “You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W."

William isn’t the only member of the royal family who has been sending out support to the players. His cousin Princess Eugenie took to her own Instagram account last week to share World Cup related footage from Friends. Eugenie hilariously picked a scene where Ross' monkey turns on the radio to the Three Lions song. "#football#threelions #worldcup2018," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson has also been vocal about the World Cup. Prince Andrew's ex-wife paid tribute to the players after their win against Colombia on Tuesday, posting a photo of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and writing next to it: "Huge congratulations to the @england team for their victory last night and particularly to @jpickford1 for saving those penalties. We are all behind you and good luck on Saturday #worldcup2018 #sport #football#threelions @harrykane @fifaworldcup."