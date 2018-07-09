Prince Louis' godparents revealed on christening day Prince William and Kate have chosen six close family and friends

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed Prince Louis' godparents just hours ahead of his christening. As with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the couple have asked close friends and family members to take on the important role, and they include: Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Miss Lucy Middleton.

Guy Pelly is not a surprising choice since the British nightclub owner is one of Prince William and Prince Harry's closest friends. The royal brothers acted as ushers at Guy's wedding to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014. In the past, Guy had a "party animal" reputation, and was often seen enjoying nights out with the Princes in London's Mahiki, Whisky Mist and Tonteria - celebrity hotspots that he opened and managed. The London aristocrat, whose mother Lady Carolyn Herbert was close friends with the late Princess Diana, has always remained fiercely loyal to the Princes and rarely speaks about them in public.

Prince Louis was born in April

Nicholas van Cutsem is a life-long family friend of the royal family. In fact, his daughter Florence van Cutsem was a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May. His niece, Grace, was also a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011. Prince Harry is Florence's godfather, while William is godfather to Grace. Nicholas, who is a wealthy international business developer based in London, has known William since childhood. He married Alice, a daughter of a former Cavalry officer, in August 2009.

Laura Meade is the wife of Prince William's close friend James Meade. James, who is the son of Richard Meade, the Olympic three-day eventer, delivered the "joint best man's speech" with Thomas van Straubenzee at William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the Prince returned the favour and played usher at his Etonian friend's big day.

Guy Pelly (second left) and Laura Meade (far right) are godparents

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher is the son of Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the 8th Baronet and Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the Queen's official representative in the county. Prince William was an usher when Harry married Louise Stourton, in Boroughbridge, West Yorkshire. It was the first wedding that William and Kate attended after they announced their engagement in 2010.

Mrs Roberts Carter, nee Hannah Gillingham, is a close friend of the Duchess; the pair attended Marlborough College together. She is married to Robert Carter, whose family are wealthy Norfolk landowners. Miss Lucy Middleton, meanwhile, is Kate's cousin on her father's side and works as a solicitor.

Prince Louis will be christened on Monday afternoon. The little boy, who is two and a half months old, will be baptised at St James's Palace in London – the same venue as Prince George. This will be Louis' first public appearance since he made his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April, and will mark the Cambridge family's first outing as a family of five, with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte expected to attend the service.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher has also been chosen as a godfather

Following the special service, which will be missed by both the Queen and Prince Philip, the Cambridges will pose for the first official family photos. The couple have asked Matt Holyoak to be the official photographer at the christening of Prince Louis, Kensington Palace has said. Mr Holyoak, who photographed the Queen and Prince Philip last year on their 70th wedding anniversary, will take the official photographs at Clarence House.

The children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is also expected to be on hand in her traditional Norland uniform to look after the young royals during the 40-minute church service, just as she took charge of the bridesmaids and pageboys at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May.

William and Kate will be joined by other senior members of the royal family at the christening, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and newlyweds Harry and Meghan. The Middleton family will also be in attendance, including Kate's pregnant sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, her brother James and parents Carole and Michael.