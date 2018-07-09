Zara Tindall explains why she was 'more adventurous' with baby name than cousin Prince William Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Zara Tindall has opened up about how she and husband Mike settled on the name Lena for their newborn daughter. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Queen's granddaughter, who does not hold a royal title, admitted that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles.

"We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," explained Zara. "It's pronounced Lay-na," she emphasised, adding: "We chose it because it's a name we both like. It's also similar to Mia's because it's distinct, not shortened from another name." Lena, which is of Greek origin, means "sunshine".

Mike Tindall talks to HELLO! about fatherhood and his new nose:

Loading the player...

Zara and Mike, who also have a four-year-old daughter Mia, were still deciding on baby names when their second child arrived on 18 June. Lena's middle name is Elizabeth, after her great-grandmother the Queen, who Mike says is "a bit of a legend". He added proudly of his wife: "Zara's doing really well. She's always amazing and she's been fantastic again.

"And Mia has been a good big sister and is really enjoying it. We'll see what happens when Lena starts crawling around and getting a bit more attention. A few years down the line it'll be brilliant for them [to be playmates]."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice holiday in St Tropez

Zara with her first child, daughter Mia

Having a newborn in their Gatcombe Park home has brought back happy memories for Mike. The 39-year-old retired rugby star said: "It's like being a new dad again. It's great. You sort of forget what it was like. Having been through it with Mia, you try and remember, but it's always a bit of a shock. There are a few reminders in there, though."

MORE: Take a look inside Zoella's incredible Brighton mansion

Zara may have just given birth three weeks ago, but the Olympic equestrian travelled to Wales last week, where she supported her husband Mike at the Celebrity Cup charity golf tournament. The mum-of-two enjoyed the day out with her eldest child Mia, who frolicked in the grass while cheering on her sporty dad.

Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! out now for the full interview.