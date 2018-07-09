Video: The traditions that will feature at Prince Louis' christening What to expect from the 11-week-old's first outing

Prince Louis' christening will take place on 9 July, in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the same place where Prince George and Meghan Markle were also baptised. For their christenings, royal babies follow several traditions and that includes wearing a historic ivory lace gown, a replica of the Honiton lace robe created for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. Another important detail is the use of holy water from the river Jordan and the sacred Lily Font bowl. Although the gathering is a private, family affair, this is the first time we will see the Cambridges as a family of five, and will be Prince Louis' first public outing since he was introduced to the world back in April.