The Duchess of Cambridge proudly carried a sleeping Prince Louis into The Chapel Royal at St James' Palace on Monday where the almost two-month-old was baptised in front of the royal family and close friends. And just before they entered the chapel, Kate stopped to talk to the Archbishop of Canterbury to talk about her son, revealing the 11-week-old tot's personality. The mother-of-three was heard describing Louis as "very relaxed and peaceful," and added with a smile: "I hope he stays like this". Louis looked simply adorable on what was his second public appearance, and was dressed in the same gown that many royal babies before him have worn, and is a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841, which is now too delicate to be worn. The new version was made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly.

Prince Louis was described by mum Kate as "relaxed and peaceful"

It wasn’t just Louis that stole the show on the day of his christening. As ever, his older siblings Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, were on their best behaviour on their baby brother's special day, and looked simply adorable in matching blue and white outfits as they arrived clutching onto dad Prince William's hands. Other key members of the royal family present at the service on Monday included doting grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother James and her pregnant sister Pippa were also present.

Notably absent from the event were the Queen and Prince Philip. Louis' great-grandparents were travelling back to London from Norfolk on the day of the service - at the start of what will be a very busy week of high-profile events. The news was announced on Monday morning ahead of the christening, and is understood to have been mutually agreed by the Queen and William and Kate some time ago.

The christening marked the Cambridge family's first public appearance all together since Louis' arrival

The christening marked Louis' second public appearance since his birth in April. The newborn was introduced to adoring crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London at just a few hours old. Four days after his birth, William and Kate announced his name, revealing that his official moniker was to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

