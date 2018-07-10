Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-team tour entourage revealed: including a hairdresser and PA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a team of support during their first official tour as a married couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Dublin on Tuesday to kick-start their two-day tour of Dublin, and to ensure that their visit goes as smooth as possible, they have – just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – an entourage team on board, and their are eleven members. HELLO! can report that Meghan has a hairdresser with her for her trip to Ireland, who will help ensure that her brunette hair is styled to perfection during her engagements, which include a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's Residence. Just like Kate, Meghan paid for the hairdresser privately. The royal couple – who tied the knot in May – also have a PA on hand to help assist with their busy schedule. Other members of the team are Harry's Private Secretary Ed Lane Fox, Meghan's Assistant Private Secretary Amy Pickerill, the couple's advisor Sir David Manning, Kensington Palace Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, press officers Ciara Berry and Emily Rosselli, and a digital media photographer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a team on board to help their trip to Dublin run smoothly

As ever, Meghan looked as stylish as ever wearing a fitted green dress by one of her favourite designer's Givenchy, which she accessorised with Strathberry Mid tote in tan. She kept her hair tied up in a low pony tail and her makeup natural. Harry, who appeared happy and relaxed by her side, was looking dapper in a suit. Following on from their arrival, they went to meet Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at his Dublin residence.

Over the coming days the couple will meet the people of Dublin and will visit organisations which are central to Irish life. They will attend a Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, to watch youngsters taking part in sporting activities. Meghan and Harry will also learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a visit to Trinity College where they will see the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures. The royal couple will then fly back to London following thier two-day trip.

