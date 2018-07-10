Meghan Markle shows no hard feelings towards Emilia Wickstead after controversial comments And she looked absolutely stunning

The Duchess of Sussex showed she held no hard feelings towards designer Emilia Wickstead on Tuesday night as she stepped out in a dress by the New Zealander despite her reportedly controversial comments recently about the former Suits star’s wedding gown. Emilia, one of Duchess Kate’s favourite designers, made headlines last month when the Daily Mail reported her less than complimentary comments about Meghan’s wedding dress.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses – apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'" the designer apparently told a reporter. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose,” she added.

The outlet also claimed that the fashionista was less than complimentary about Meghan’s choice of hair style. "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.'"

Emilia Wickstead took to Instagram to set the record straight

In the wake of the media frenzy, a devastated Emilia took to Instagram to set the record straight. “I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her,” she wrote. “I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together. Emilia."

And judging by Meghan's fashion choices tonight, it looks like she and Harry have accepted Emilia's comments without reservation. The new Duchess looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out for dinner at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett. The former actress wore one of the Emilia's beautiful creations - a pretty black dress teamed with a tight waist belt and square-cut neckline. Meghan accessorised her outfit with a simple black clutch bag and diamond drop earrings.