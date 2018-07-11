Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand during Ireland visit - video The Duke and Duchess of Sussex often show their affection to one another

There's no denying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are deeply in love, so much so that the newlyweds are often pictured at official events holding hands. During the second day of their visit to Dublin on Thursday, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a PDA moment when they held hands with one another while walking across the pitch at Croke Park, which is the home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association. Watch the sweet moment unfold in the video below…

WATCH VIDEO BELOW