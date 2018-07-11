Meghan Markle reveals the one thing she misses – and can't do - now she is a member of the royal family The Duchess of Sussex has been leading a very different life since her wedding to Prince Harry

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex and marrying her Prince in May, Meghan Markle's life has drastically changed. And while there are many benefits that come with being a member of the royal family, there are some things that Meghan has had to give up. This includes her job as an actress, and it sounds like she misses it! During a walkabout with Prince Harry in Dublin on Wednesday, Meghan spoke to members of the public who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the city's royal visitors. One fan, Fiona Moore, recalled their conversation afterwards, revealing that they spoke about Suits. "I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I'," she said. Of Meghan, she added: "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."

Meghan Markle told a fan in Dublin that she misses Suits

In April, Meghan's Suits character Rachel Zane was written out of the show in emotional scenes, which mirrored her own real life romance. Rachel married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, in the season seven finale. The happy couple said their own vows as Rachel walked up the aisle with her dad to John Legend's All Of Me. Less than a month later, Meghan married in real life, becoming the Duchess of Sussex in the process.

While Meghan is no longer in Suits, it hasn’t stopped her from keeping in touch with her former co-stars, many of whom were invited to her wedding. Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, were among those who flew to the UK in time for Meghan's special day, and a great time was had by all!

Meghan played Rachel Zane in the hit show

Following the wedding, Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen in the hit drama, revealed to ET that watching Meghan say "I do" was a very proud moment for her. "It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special," she shared. For Gabriel, who plays Harvey Specter, it was seeing Elton John perform. “It was surprising to see Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing.’ He’s still standing; he was incredible and that was an incredible moment,” he gushed.