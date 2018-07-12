Find out what Prince William had to say about England's loss against Croatia Prince William said he 'couldn't be more proud' of the England team

Prince William has spoken out about England bowing out of the World Cup after losing to Croatia, saying that he "couldn't be more proud" of the team's efforts in the tournament. The royal, who is the president of the Football Association, tweeted: "I know how disappointed @England must feel right now but I couldn't be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You've had an incredible World Cup, made history, and gave us fans something to believe in. We know there is more to come from this @England team."

The Duke of Cambridge is a keen fan of football, and previously congratulated the team after their win against Sweden, which got them into the semi-finals, writing: "You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we've enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football's Coming Home!" Several celebrities also tweeted about how proud they were of England's performance in the World Cup. Replying to a tweet expressing disappointment at Harry Kane missing an opportunity to score, James Corden wrote: "Please don't be like this. I know you're angry and I get it. But nobody let anybody down. Not one member of our squad. And certainly not the player who is currently the top scorer at this World Cup Tournament. Be proud and hold on to the joy it gave you these past few weeks."

Piers Morgan wrote: "OK, I've stopped wailing. Gareth Southgate & his young England team did the country proud. We went a lot further than I thought we would & performed with great credit on & off the pitch. Losing sucks but the future looks very exciting with this talented group of players. End."