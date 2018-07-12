Prince Charles reveals what his naughty grandchildren get up to at Highgrove The doting granddad gave an insight into his family life during a visit to Kew Gardens

Prince Charles is a proud grandfather-of-three, and by the sounds of it, he has his hands full! The future King hinted that they can be rather cheeky during a visit to Kew Gardens on Thursday, as he got chatting about life at his Highgrove home. Charles was presented an oriental beech sapling for his beech tree collection, but joked that it would need protecting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two oldest children, Prince George and Princes Charlotte. "I mustn’t let my grandchildren get hold of this," he said. Charles is also granddad to baby Prince Louis, who although is too young right now to be causing too much mischief in the garden, but will be running around with his older siblings in no time!

During Charles' visit, the Prince also met with Blue Peter presenters, as well as six viewers who had won a competition to see him. Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya said afterwards: "The Prince said he watched Blue Peter when he was a boy so that was probably the Valerie Singleton and John Noakes era. I was impressed he really had time for all the children and had a proper dialogue with all of them." Following the news that Louis had been born back in April, Charles released an incredibly sweet message to congratulate his son and daughter-in-law. "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them," he said.

The father-of-two has previously opened up about being a granddad, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young." Charles last saw his grandchildren on Monday as the royal family attended Louis' christening. As ever, George and Charlotte stole the show with their cuteness, looking adorable in matching blue outfits as they arrived at The Chapel Royal at St James' Palace clutching onto dad William's hands.

