Video: Duchess Kate's love affair with Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge loves tennis. Not only is Kate the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club but in 2015, she and the Duke of Cambridge were granted permission to build a tennis court in the grounds of their Norfolkshire home, Anmer Hall. As patron of the club, Kate has visited Wimbledon many times since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and is set to visit again this Saturday with the Duchess of Sussex to watch Serena Williams play Angelique Kerber in the Women's Singles final, despite being on maternity leave. The 35-year-old royal will also return to the popular tournament on Sunday with Prince William to watch the Men's Singles final. Scroll down for video:

