﻿
Duchess-Slant

Video: The rules that Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and other royals are expected to follow

Some are quite surprising!

Philip Josse

Members of the British royal family are expected to follow a very specific set of rules, they must keep public displays of affection to a minimum, are discouraged from signing autographs to avoid their signatures being forged and they must seek approval from the Queen before proposing. Ladies are also discouraged from sitting with their legs crossed, and instead keep their knees together and tuck one ankle behind the other in a fashion termed 'the Duchess slant'. Compiled in this video are ten of the most important rules that British royals are expected to follow. Scroll down for video:

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Loading the player...

Video: Rules the royal family have to follow

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment