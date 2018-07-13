Video: The rules that Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and other royals are expected to follow Some are quite surprising!

Members of the British royal family are expected to follow a very specific set of rules, they must keep public displays of affection to a minimum, are discouraged from signing autographs to avoid their signatures being forged and they must seek approval from the Queen before proposing. Ladies are also discouraged from sitting with their legs crossed, and instead keep their knees together and tuck one ankle behind the other in a fashion termed 'the Duchess slant'. Compiled in this video are ten of the most important rules that British royals are expected to follow. Scroll down for video:

