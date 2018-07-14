This is the real reason Melania Trump didn't curtsy to the Queen The President and the First Lady met with the Queen on Friday

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in the UK for a state visit this week, and the most memorable stop on their itinerary was surely their meeting with the Queen on Friday. All eyes were on the President and the First Lady as they first stepped out of their car to greet Her Majesty – and many royal-watchers were quick to notice that there was no curtsy from Melania, while Donald did briefly nod his head as he arrived at Windsor Castle. In fact, it's thought that there's no requirement for a First Lady to curtsy to The Queen – as visiting Heads of State are not included in the royal rule.

Donald and Melania met the Queen on Friday

Looking back on Barack and Michelle Obama's state visit in 2011, neither he nor his wife bowed or curtsied to the Queen – instead, both opted for a handshake. Of course, in 2009, during a Buckingham Palace reception before the G20 summit, Michelle sparked headlines by embracing the British royal – putting her arm around her as they chatted. She reportedly did curtsy when she first met Her Majesty in her private apartments earlier that day, however.

In July 2017, when King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain met with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh during their state visit, Letizia also opted for a handshake – as the Queen outstretched her hand to greet her as she stepped from the car. In fact, this time it was King Felipe who caused a stir, choosing to kiss the monarch on the cheek, then on the hand, on arrival.

The Obamas also greeted Her Majesty with a simple handshake

Donald and Melania met Her Majesty at the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where a Guard of Honour formed of the Coldstream Guards gave a royal salute, and the US National Anthem was played. The group then inspected the Guard of Honour and watched the military march past before heading inside for tea at the castle. The President's visit to the UK has had a mixed reaction from the public, with thousands taking to the streets in London in protest of his visit.

