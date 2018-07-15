The special bond captured between Kate Middleton and Prince Louis in new portrait This photograph from Prince Louis' christening will melt your hearts

It was clear for the world to see how overjoyed the Duchess of Cambridge looked when her youngest son, Prince Louis, was baptised at St James's Palace last week. And in the newly-released official photographs, the strong bond between mother-and-son is hugely evident. One of the four pictures, sees the doting mother share a sweet moment with little Louis as she held him in her arms in the garden at Clarence House. There's no denying how enamoured the royal is with her newborn baby.

The breathtakingly beautiful photos were unveiled to mark the young Prince's christening, which was attended by senior members of the royal family. This is the first time Prince William and Kate have posed for picture as a family of five, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George looking just as adorable as ever.

One of the family portraits sees the proud parents with their children and Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Other guests include Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, James Middleton, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A fourth image also sees the Cambridge's pose on a ornate chair, while Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stood behind them alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the back row.

Royal photographer Matt Holyoak was picked to capture the precious moments between the family. He said in a statement: