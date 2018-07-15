Sarah Ferguson reflects on this controversial decision that made her a better mum The mother-of-two has previously said that being a mum is her biggest achievement

Sarah Ferguson has a huge heart, and has used her platform to help many charities over the years, including her charity Children in Crisis. And in a new personal account about her humanitarian work, the mother-of-two has revealed that taking a trip to Poland in 1992 to meet victims of the pollution – which resulted in the highest childhood mortality rate in Europe – was considered "controversial" at the time, but in doing so, it inspired her to launch her charity. Her work – she says – has helped to make her a "better mother" to her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. In a feature for Evening Standard, she said it has given her a "sense of perspective" and allowed for her to "encourage them to use the platform they have to get involved in charitable work."

Sarah Ferguson is a doting mum to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

What's more, Sarah even praised her charity for saving her own life. "It has probably saved my life, too, by giving me purpose through hard times. As my grandmother always said, "when you feel bad about yourself, go out there and do something for somebody else," she reflected. Sarah has been in Nepal over the past few days visiting children in Janakpur. Earlier in the week, the mother-of-two posted photos of her with the youngsters, showing her maternal side as she looked happy and relaxed while playing with them and chatting to locals.

Sarah has made her daughters ambassadors for the newly-merged Children in Crisis and Street Child UK

Prince Andrew's ex-wife announced the news that Children in Crisis would be merging with Street Child UK on social media, and has since given further details about it in her piece for Evening Standard – and there are set to be more royals on board too! "The newly-merged charity will operate across 10 countries, and look to expand into more. I will be its founder patron and Beatrice and Eugenie will become ambassadors for its work," she said.

Eugenie – who has her own Instagram account – has also praised her "wonderful mother" for her charity work. Sharing a photo of Sarah in Nepal, Eugenie wrote: "My wonderful mother @sarahferguson15 has merged her charity @childrenincrisis with @streetchilduk . Together they will strive to provide children with education and ensure that every child has the chance to go to school and learn. So happy to see charities coming together for a common goal!"

