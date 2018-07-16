There's another baby on the way at Kensington Palace! Find out who's expecting What lovely news!

Congratulations are in order for the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion stylist, Natasha Archer! Kate's wardrobe adviser, and her royal photographer husband Chris Jackson are expecting their first baby – as announced by Chris with a beautiful snap on Instagram. "… and in other exciting news…" he simply captioned the sunny photo of Natasha cradling her bump, alongside a sweet baby emoji. The photographer's 93 thousand followers were quick to send their best wishes, too, with one replying: "What a beautiful moment captured in time! (not surprised!) Hoping everyone is felling well. Congratulations to you both!"

Image: Instagram @chrisjacksongetty

Chris later took to his Instagram Stories to thank the well-wishers for their messages, writing, "I'm currently driving (well obviously not at this moment) so won't be able to reply immediately but we just wanted to say thanks for all the kind messages." He and Natasha looked to be taking a break in Cornwall following their announcement – not to mention after a busy week of royal events for both, including Kate's Wimbledon appearances, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Irish tour and the Queen's visit from President Trump.

MORE: Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist ties the knot with royal photographer: see pictures

Loading the player...

The couple married in May 2017 in a private ceremony in France, surrounded by close friends and family. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, Chris shared a series of beautiful pictures from their special day which took place at Château Rigaud near Bordeaux. Alongside a striking black and white image, he gushed: "My Beautiful Wife #bestweekend." He later added another of the newlyweds, and simply said: "What a weekend!"

Chris and Natasha married in May 2017. Image: Instagram @chrisjacksongetty

Known as "Tash" by staff at Buckingham Palace, 30-year-old stylist Natasha is said to have got her coveted job because she is able to relate to Kate’s desire to dress and look her age - and hold tight to her style-icon status. "Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on," an insider previously told Vanity Fair. "She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

MORE: Who is Natasha Archer, Duchess Kate's stylist?