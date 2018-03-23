It's only a matter of days before we meet Prince William and Kate's third child. The little Prince or Princess is due some time in April, so while the Great Kate Wait resumes, we're taking a look at some of the most surprising royal baby traditions you may not have known about.
Back in the day, royal babies weren't breastfed, they were usually born at home, and fathers weren't allowed in the delivery room. Times have changed and some of these traditions have been scrapped, but others, like the Queen being told first about the birth, still remain.
Click through our gallery to see the most unusual royal baby traditions, starting with…
A home birth
The Queen was born at her grandfather's London house, 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, in 1926. Royal babies were typically born at home, and Her Majesty carried on this tradition by choosing to give birth to Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne was born at Clarence House, now the home of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Queen's sister Princess Margaret also gave birth to her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto at Kensington Palace, and her son David, 2nd Earl of Snowdon at Clarence House.
The trend to give birth in hospitals started with Princess Anne, who chose to deliver her children at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. The hospital's private Lindo Wing has welcomed several royal babies, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Photo: © Rex