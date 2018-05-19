Royal wedding: All the pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
Photo: © PA

All eyes were on the town of Windsor as Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in the highly-anticipated royal wedding on Saturday 19 May. Thousands of visitors lined the streets to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.

The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at St George's Chapel, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis three weeks ago. And while Kate attended the wedding without her newborn son, the ceremony did provide another adorable sighting of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. Click through the gallery to see the most memorable photos from Harry and Meghan's special day…

Crowds-in-windsor-royal-wedding
2 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Crowds of royal fans camped out overnight on the streets of Windsor in the hope of catching a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big day. Waving Union Jack flags and wearing the patriotic colours of red, white and blue, they were in a celebratory mood ahead of the historic occasion.

Flowers-outside-St-Georges-Chapel-Windsor
3 / 32

Flowers and foliage surrounded the west door and lined the steps at St George’s Chapel, where the royal wedding ceremony was held. It was the work of florist Philippa Craddock, who used silver birch and English oak sourced locally, including some from Windsor Great Park.

St-Georges-Chapel-flowers-inside
4 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Beautiful blooms also adorned the front of the organ loft inside St George’s Chapel. Philippa Craddock worked with Prince Harry and Meghan to design their wedding flowers, and said she was “hugely privileged” to have been given the job.

Royal-wedding-guests-arrive-windsor
5 / 32
Photo: © PA

Excited guests started arriving and taking their seats at St George's Chapel from 9.30am, with many stopping to take photos as they made their way into the historic venue. A total of 600 guests were invited to the church ceremony, including some of the couple's celebrity friends, with Serena Williams and Meghan's former Suits co-stars on the guest list.

Amal-George-Clooney-royal-wedding
6 / 32
Photo: © PA

George and Amal Clooney were also among the high profile guests for the big day. Amal wowed in a vibrant yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching hat, while George looked smart in a grey suit.

Chelsy-Davy-arrives-royal-wedding
7 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was all smiles as she arrived at St George's Chapel alongside two friends. 

Cressida-Bonas-arrives-royal-wedding
8 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Another of Prince Harry's former girlfriends was in attendance at the church ceremony. Cressida Bonas turned heads in a colourful striped dress as she made her way into the chapel with a group of friends.

David-Victoria-Beckham-arrive-Windsor-Castle
9 / 32
Photo: © PA

Victoria Beckham entered the chapel hand-in-hand with husband David. The fashion designer looked stunning in a dress from her own collection, while David looked equally dapper in a smart suit. The couple also attended the wedding of Harry's brother Prince William in 2011, and Victoria let slip earlier this year that she would also be a guest of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Idris-Elba-arrives-royal-wedding
10 / 32
Photo: © PA

Idris Elba was a surprise guest at the proceedings, accompanied by his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre. The Luther actor entered the chapel ahead of another high profile guest – Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah-Winfrey-arrives-royal-wedding
11 / 32
Photo: © PA

Oprah Winfrey was among the celebrity guests at the royal wedding. The US talk show host waved to the crowds as she entered St George’s Chapel, looking stylish in a pink fit-and-flare Stella McCartney dress and co-ordinating hat.

The-Queens-Guard-Band-windsor
12 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen's Guards Band made their way down the High Street at Windsor before the ceremony began, adding to the atmosphere on the big day.

Abigail-Spencer-Priyanka-Chopra-royal-wedding
13 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer arrived alongside another of her close friends, Priyanka Chopra. The pair looked beautiful for the occasion; Abigail wore a polka dot dress while Priyanka donned a two-piece skirt suit and Philip Treacy hat. 

Doria-Ragland-arrives-chapel
14 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle's mother Doria looked every inch the proud mum as she arrived at St George's Chapel, wearing a mint green ensemble.

Duchess-of-Cambridge-car-arrival
15 / 32
Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a car with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The wedding marked her first official public appearance since the birth of her son Prince Louis in April.

Earl-and-Countess-of-Wessex-arrive
16 / 32
Photo: © PA

Other members of the royal family to attend the ceremony include the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who arrived with their children Lady Louise, 12, and James, Viscount Severn, ten. Sophie looked characteristically stylish in a Suzannah dress for the occasion.

Gabriel-Macht-wife-suits-arrive
17 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan's former Suits co-star Gabriel Macht, who plays the lead role of Harvey Specter, attended the ceremony with his wife Jacinda Barrett.

Guests-chatting-in-chapel
18 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Is this the most star-studded wedding ever? David and Victoria Beckham took the opportunity to catch up with fellow guests Elton John and David Furnish, as well as James Blunt and his wife Sofia before taking their seats in the chapel.

Middletons-arrive-royal-wedding
19 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge’s family were also invited to the wedding. Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton arrived alongside her siblings James and Pippa, who showed off a hint of baby bump in her The Fold dress and Jimmy Choo heels, as she walked alongside husband James Matthews.

Sarah-Ferguson-royal-wedding
20 / 32
Photo: © PA

Sarah Ferguson looked chic in a navy tailored coatdress with pink lapels. She accessorised the look with a co-ordinating hat and waved to the crowds as she walked into the chapel alone.

Zara-Mike-Tindall-arrive
21 / 32
Photo: © PA

Harry's cousin Zara Tindall appeared in high spirits upon her arrival with husband Mike. Zara, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, donned a stylish floral coatdress and heels.

Princess-Eugenie-Beatrice-Prince-Andrew-arrive
22 / 32
Photo: © PA

Prince Andrew arrived with daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in tow. They were joined by Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who she will marry in the same chapel in October.

Prince-Harry-Prince-William-arrive
23 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry arrived with his best man Prince William at around 11.40pm. The groom and his brother both wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, and waved to the crowds on their walk into the chapel.

Meghan-markle-wedding-dress-car-1
24 / 32
Photo: © PA

Viewers got their first glimpse at the beautiful bride Meghan Markle as she travelled to St George's Chapel with her mother Doria Ragland. Meghan had spent the night before at the exclusive Cliveden House with her mum.

Meghan-Markle-arrives-at-chapel-entrance
25 / 32
Photo: © PA

Meghan appeared poised and elegant as she arrived at St George's Chapel, closely followed by her bridesmaids and pageboys.

Meghan-Markle-pageboys-wedding-car
26 / 32
Photo: © PA

Meghan arrived at the chapel with her pageboys Brian and Jihn Mulroney - the twin sons of her best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan-Markle-walks-down-aisle
27 / 32
Photo: © PA

Meghan's adorable bridal party accompanied her down the aisle, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile siblings John and Brian Mulroney held Meghan’s five-metre long train as she made her entrance.

Harry-and-Meghan-at-altar
28 / 32
Photo: © PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t stop smiling as they stood side-by-side at the altar. The bride looked radiant in her bespoke Givenchy gown, while Harry donned full military uniform – the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals

Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-hold-hands-vows
29 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

The couple held hands as they said their vows in the ceremony, which was led by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Royals-sit-in-chapel
30 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

Members of the royal family including the Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate sat at the front of the chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan said their vows.

Meghan-Harry-first-kiss-outside
31 / 32
Photo: © Getty Images

The couple shared a kiss as they stood on the steps at the entrance to St George's Chapel following the ceremony. The newlyweds were met with rapturous applause from the crowds outside the chapel.

Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-carriage-procession
32 / 32
Photo: © PA

Following their wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan went on a carriage procession around Windsor. Thousands of fans had lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, who waved and smiled as they travelled through the town and back up the Long Walk.