All eyes were on the town of Windsor as Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in the highly-anticipated royal wedding on Saturday 19 May. Thousands of visitors lined the streets to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.
The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at St George's Chapel, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis three weeks ago. And while Kate attended the wedding without her newborn son, the ceremony did provide another adorable sighting of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. Click through the gallery to see the most memorable photos from Harry and Meghan's special day…