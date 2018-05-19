James Corden
The British chat show host attended the ceremony with his wife Julia Carey. James, 39, and Harry, 33, have been friends for years, and the Gavin & Stacey star reportedly bought a sweet gift for Prince William and Kate's newborn son, Prince Louis. Despite being friends with the royals and Prince Harry, James revealed back in January that he didn't think he'd secure an invite to the wedding of the year. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, the TV star said: "I don't think I'll be there. I just want to go on the bachelor party. That's all I'm interested in with Harry." He joked: "Wedding, sure ... he's going to have a hell of a bachelor party - that's what I'm looking forward to."