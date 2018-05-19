Surprise royal wedding guests: see who attended Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials
Surprise royal wedding guests: see who attended Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials

Royal fever has swept across the world, and who exactly has made the cut on the guest list? A whole host of famous faces witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. But the most surprising guests invited to the nuptials include the likes of George Clooney and his wife Amal as well as James Corden and Idris Elba. They joined other senior members of the royal family and Meghan's former Suits co-stars.

Oprah Winfrey

American chat show host Oprah Winfrey was among the first guests to have arrived at the royal wedding. She looked sensational in a chic dress, which she styled further with matching heels. The 64-year-old sparked speculation about her attendance the night before after she was pictured in London's West End watching Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Photo: © Getty Images

Idris Elba

British heartthrob Idris Elba arrived in style alongside his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre. The couple walked hand-in-hand, and were followed up closely by Oprah. His invite to the royal wedding comes five months after Idris said Meghan will be a "beacon" and role model within the royal family. "Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her colour, is a role model," he told Sky News. "As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she's going to be a role model for any woman - black, white. The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it's nice to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

Photo: © Getty Images

Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s first love was Chelsy Davy made a surprising appearance. Dressed in a striking dark blue number, Chelsy flashed a bright smile for the cameras as she made her way inside. The 32-year-old - born in Zimbabwe - dated Harry on-and-off for seven years, between 2004 and 2011, and she previously spoke about the difficulties of their relationship. "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," she told The Times in 2016. "I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope… I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible."

Photo: © Getty Images

Cressida Bonas

Another of Harry's exes, Cressida Bonas, arrived in a colourful midi dress. She famously parted ways from Harry in 2014 after a two-year relationship

George and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney dress, while husband George was her perfect match in a suave grey suit. This A-list couple were previously reported to be attending after the barrister's hairdresser Miguel Perez let slip the news. Speaking to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the stylist – who was rumoured to be doing the former actress' hair on the day declined to talk about the bride-to-be but did reveal he will be styling Amal's locks on the day. "What I can confirm is that I will be in charge of Amal's hair that day," he said.

Photo: © Getty Images

James Corden

The British chat show host attended the ceremony with his wife Julia Carey. James, 39, and Harry, 33, have been friends for years, and the Gavin & Stacey star reportedly bought a sweet gift for Prince William and Kate's newborn son, Prince Louis. Despite being friends with the royals and Prince Harry, James revealed back in January that he didn't think he'd secure an invite to the wedding of the year. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, the TV star said: "I don't think I'll be there. I just want to go on the bachelor party. That's all I'm interested in with Harry." He joked: "Wedding, sure ... he's going to have a hell of a bachelor party - that's what I'm looking forward to."

Photo: © Getty Images

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan appeared to be in great spirits as she headed inside the chapel with fiancé James Haskell.

Photo: © Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan also made quite the entrance with husband Marcus Mumford. She looked stunning in a pretty floral number!

Photo: © Getty Images

Tom Hardy

The British actor arrived with wife Charlotte Riley, who also wore a floral dress.