How Meghan Markle has thrown out the fashion jewellery rule book

Meghan Markle is leading the way when it comes to stylish jewellery trends, with the royal-to-be often spotted wearing dainty necklaces and rings on official engagements with her fiancé Prince Harry. Meghan has a love for subtle jewellery in an array of precious metals, be it yellow gold, rose gold or platinum. And of course, whatever Meghan wears, her fans will soon imitate. The former Suits actress has certainly brought a more modern fashion sense to the royal family, with her keen eye for style and laid back Los Angeles look in both her accessory and outfit tastes.

Meghan loves to try out new jewellery trends and is a big fan of the 'stacking ring' style, where you wear several rings at once. During a recent visit to Scotland, she showed off a collection of beautiful rings, featuring an 18carat rose gold ring and yellow gold pieces. In April she set a fun thumb ring fashion when she wore a dainty silver ring on her thumb at a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, all eyes were on the stunning ring that the royal had chosen for his fiancée. Harry gave Meghan a beautiful trilogy ring, featuring a large central diamond between two smaller jewels set on a gold band. The Prince chose the stones himself; the central diamond is from a favourite holiday destination of the couple, Botswana, and the other two diamonds belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. The band itself is gold, by the Queen's Court Jewellers, Cleve and Company.

WANT MORE? How to get Meghan's makeup-free look!

Iconic jewellery house De Beers has been inspired by the active lifestyle of modern women such as Meghan and launched a new engagement ring collection to transcend occasion dressing: My First De Beers. Each peerlessly beautiful diamond from the DB Classic, De Beers Aura and De Beers Infinity Collections has been hand-selected for the ultimate cut. We’re sure Meghan would approve!

Now, if you’re feeling adventurous, De Beers has an amazing in-store service that invites clients to have their diamond engagement ring individually crafted for them: For You, Forever. Meet with a Brand Ambassador and create your own exclusive ring (prices from £2,000). If you want to buy an engagement ring just like Meghan's, De Beers is launching three new Classic engagement rings in May 2018, including two with side diamond options on best-selling fancy cuts such as the emerald and cushion cut. All the jeweller's diamonds above 0.2 carats are microscopically branded with the De Beers Marque – a De Beers logo and unique diamond number ensuring protection and recognition for you and your diamond. The pieces will feature side diamond options on best-selling fancy cuts such as the emerald and cushion cut. The diamonds are 100% conflict-free, ethically produced and responsibly sourced. Time for a spot of shopping ladies.